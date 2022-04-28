Peebles challenges Rupp in commissioner race

Former Fulton County Commissioner Brad Peebles is challenging currrent Commissioner Jeff Rupp in the Republican primary.

Brad Peebles

Education: Graduated from Evergreen High School 1976 with Business Administration Degree from General Motors Corp. in 1983.

Family: Wife Nancy of 42 years, 3 sons, and 3 grand children.

Why are you running for office? Having served in this capacity from 1993-2000, since then serving in 3 administrative capacities both at township and municipal levels, I see the need and opportunities for our local governments to work closer, collaborating to save money and improve service.

Why should people vote for you? With more than 40 years serving Fulton County in a variety of positions, including 38 years as a member of the Lyons-Royalton Vol. Fire Dept., 8 Years as County Commissioner, 6 years as Sylvania Township Administrator, 6 Years as Delta Village Administrator and 18 years in retail / service business, I have a very good understanding of the opportunities, challenges and rewards Fulton County should expect.

What are the biggest issues facing Fulton County? I sincerely believe the biggest issue facing our county today is maintaining and growing our available labor force. This issue is much larger than just Fulton County, but I believe we must work closely with industry and business leaders to create and implement a strategy for retaining and attracting individuals to be long term members of our community.

What are your two main goals if elected? First, promote a close working relationship with all government agencies identifying challenges, issues and how we can collaborate to find solutions. Second, develop and or strengthen partnerships with business leaders throughout the county identifying challenges and creating strategies to address and continue the growth of Fulton County.

What elected offices have you held before? Elected twice to serve as Fulton County Commissioner, serving from 1993 to 2000.

Jeff Rupp

Age: 58

Family: Married to Becky, three adult children

Civic Organizations: Wauseon Rotary, Wauseon Chamber of Commerce, Fulton County Economic Development, Farm Bureau, National Federation of Independent Businesses, North Clinton Church.

Why are you running for office? Fulton County is a great place to live and raise a family. I was one of those kids who said that after graduation I would move away for more exciting locales. After being away at college and various locations in the Air Force, I soon realized what I was missing by not being back in my home area.

I want to give back to my community, moving Fulton County forward by helping to provide modern, updated infrastructure; a variety of good jobs including agriculture, manufacturing, and technology; and having affordable housing with nearby shopping and entertainment opportunities. I hope to leave Fulton County a better place for our children and grandchildren.

Why should people vote for you? The main responsibilities of a County Commissioner are personnel, finances, the county facilities, and working with the other county elected officials to see that they have the resources and means to manage their departments. As a long time business owner and seven years of commissioner experience, the experience I bring to the position makes me well suited for the position.

What are your two main goals if elected?

1. Fulton County has been blessed with past commissioners who showed conservative financial leadership. We currently have a rainy day fund and no debt. I intend to honor this legacy by continuing to be fiscally responsible with the taxpayers money.

2. Fulton County has a vibrant and active Senior Center. Daily, between dine-in meals served at five sites, and the delivered meals by Meals-on-Wheels, we serve about 550 meals per day. As the population is aging, this number continues to grow. We are providing these meals, along with all the other services we provide our senior population, in a very old, outdated building with kitchen facilities that are operating beyond capacity. I hope that we can build a new, modern Senior Center to serve our senior population now and in the years to come. We recently received Coronavirus Relief funds from the federal government that this type of project qualifies for. By utilizing these funds, we can build a new Senior Center without asking the taxpayers for a new levy.

What elected offices have you held before? I am currently in my second term as a County Commissioner.

Peebles
Rupp