Ohio residents plan to travel more this summer

TOLEDO — A new poll by AAA Travel finds Ohio residents making big plans to get away this summer despite the highest gas prices in years. In fact, more than 55% of Ohio residents surveyed say they are planning to travel more this summer than last summer and many say it will be their first significant summer travel since before the pandemic.

“The results of this new AAA Travel poll indicate that COVID concerns have eased dramatically and the majority of Ohio residents are making plans to get away despite gas prices,” said AAA Travel spokesperson Kara Hitchens. “While domestic travel will dominate, it is interesting to note the number of people making plans to travel internationally as well. That’s something we have not seen since 2019.”

With the official start to summer just six weeks away, travelers should know if they’re planning a Memorial Day getaway, start now. AAA Travel booking data shows that reservations for flights, rental cars, cruises and hotels for Memorial Day are up 122% over last year.

And while travel is up, those opting to fly can ease the travel anxiety by getting a Known Traveler Number at one of the TSA Pre-Check events in the region. TSA Pre✓ is the screening program that offers an expedited process at the airport.

TSA events in Northwest Ohio:

Perrysburg , 25740 N. Dixie Hwy. – May 30-June 3

Sylvania Township, 3201 Meijer Drive – June 6-10.

Learn more and register at AAA.com/TSA.

By the Numbers

More than 55% of Ohio residents are planning a trip of 50 miles or more this summer.

More than 30% of Ohio residents are planning to travel more than last summer.

More than 15% of Ohio residents are planning their first significant summer travel since before the pandemic.

More than 40% of Ohio residents are planning multiple trips.

Of those traveling, nearly 20% are planning international travel.

Gas Prices

More than 42% of Ohio residents say gas prices were not even a consideration in their travel planning but:

About 40% say they are taking fewer or shorter trips because of gas prices

Almost 20% say they will adjust their budget for lodging or dining out because of gas prices

For those who are staying home or are unsure about their summer travel plans, more than a third cite gas prices as the biggest factor influencing that decision.

COVID Concerns

Of the significant number of Ohio residents planning to travel more this summer than last:

Almost 40% say it is because their personal COVID concerns have eased

Almost 30% say it is because travel concerns have eased at their destinations

The AAA survey of 642 drivers in Ohio was conducted April 8-9 by Public Policy Polling. The survey has a margin of error of +/- 3.9%.

AAA provides automotive, travel and insurance services to more than 62 million members nationwide and nearly 2,500,000 members in Ohio.