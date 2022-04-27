Sauder Village opening day announced

Sauder Village will open for the 2022 season on Wednesday, May 4. The 45th Annual Quilt Show will kick-off the season with a spectacular display of quilts in Founder’s Hall, special exhibits, quilting demonstrations, and unique shopping.

“A trip to Sauder Village promises to be a great way for families to create special memories together,” said Kim Krieger, Media Relations Manager. “We are looking forward to an exciting 2022 season at Sauder Village as guests join us to enjoy stories, demonstrations, and fun activities while visiting historic homes, barns, gardens, and craft shops.”

The 1920s Main Street continues to be a favorite destination for guests of all ages. The 1920s come roaring to life as families take a peek at what’s playing on the big screen, buy sweet treats at the candy store, explore the grocery and clothing stores, meet horses at the livery, and sip a chocolate malt at the soda fountain.

Guests can also visit the bank, jewelry and hardware stores, barbershop and farm bureau office. There will even be special “Speakeasy Experiences” available for adults on Fridays and Saturdays at the Broken Barrel Speakeasy, by reservation only.

Other highlights of a visit to the Historic Village include taking a free train ride, meeting farm animals, and exploring the Museum Building featuring a new “Women’s Work” exhibit. Throughout the Village many talented craftsman demonstrate their trade in places like the Spinning Shop, Pottery Shop, Tin Shop, Cooperage, Basket Shop, Weaving Shop, and Glassblowing Shop. The Walk Through Time Experience provides a chance to explore wigwams and a trading post at Natives & Newcomers and to visit historic homes, a log school, barn, and gardens in the Pioneer Settlement Area. Guests can learn about life in the 1920s in rural Ohio as they explore the Grime Home and barns.

Sauder Village also offers a variety of unique shopping venues including the Village Gift Shop, Threads of Tradition Quilt Shop, and an old-time General Store.

From quilts, hooked rugs, and antique cars to farm days, vintage baseball, fiber arts, and woodcarving, the 2022 season will also be filled with many exceptional events. To start the season, the 45th annual Quilt Show will take place May 4-7 with nearly 400 quilts on display in Founder’s Hall.

This event celebrates the rich tradition of quilting while showcasing the fine craftsmanship of quilters from throughout the Midwest. This year’s event includes great shopping at Threads of Tradition Quilt Shop as well as educational demonstrations, piano music, and special exhibits.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold. Throughout May the Historic Village is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Summer hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The historic village is closed on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays this season. Admission is $22 for adults, $16 for students (6-16), and free for members and children 5 and under.