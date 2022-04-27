Gunter promoted to residential mortgage loan originator

State Bank, a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services, announced that AshLee Gunter has been promoted to Residential Mortgage Loan Originator.

Gunter, is responsible for engaging in sales calls and promotional work to generate mortgage production. In addition, she creates new business relationships, while maintaining current relationships, to help clients reach their dream of home ownership, or buying their forever home.

She earned an associate degree in Banking and Finance, and is trained in conventional, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), and Federal Housing Administration (FHA) mortgage underwriting. She is involved in the State Bank GIVES Volunteer Program.

Gunter resides in Defiance with her son, Isaac.