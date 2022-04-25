Swanton Treasurer Joyce Kinsman received Distinguised Service Award

COLUMBUS — Joyce Kinsman, Treasurer/CFO at Swanton Local Schools, was awarded the 2022 Northwest Region Distinguished Service Award by the Ohio Association of School Business Officials’ (OASBO) Foundation for School Business Management at its 2022 Annual Conference & Expo in Columbus on April 11.

Kinsman was nominated by her colleague Amy Burns, Past President of the OASBO Northwest Chapter.

“Joyce is a long-time school business official serving and contributing to the success of multiple school districts in Northwest Ohio,” said Burns. “She is considered an expert in her profession and provides guidance to new treasurers.”

The Distinguished Service Awards Program is a series of awards recognizing one individual from each of OASBO’s five regions who has made a significant contribution to their profession. The award recipient’s district receives a $500 scholarship to grant to a senior in the district.

Fellow treasurer, Ryan Lockwood, at Springfield Local Schools added, “I distinctly remember her helping me get up to speed on our property, fleet, and liability insurance consortium. I had never been a part of a consortium of this nature and her knowledge and ability to convey that knowledge was invaluable to my career. Through the years, Joyce has always been a valuable resource for information sharing throughout our region.”