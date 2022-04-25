Board honors Swanton High students

The Swanton Board of Education handed out commendations Wednesday and approved bus purchases.

Earning commendations were Swanton High School students who placed at the state Business Professionals of America (BPA) competition. Recognized were Riley Bellner, John Heckert, Garrett Swank, Reese Oberheim, Xander Gilsdorf, and Jayden Hendricks.

All placed in the top ten in their events, with Bellner, Heckert and Swank qualifying for the national tournament.

“BPA is looking for the best of the best,” said instructor Ron Kauffman. “There’s a lot of organizations that will try to give a ribbon or trophy to as many people as they can. The business professionals are the exact opposite. They’re looking for the cream of the crop.”

He added that at these competitions you see students that are motivated, driven and professional.

“And we’re right in the hunt. We have unbelievable kids in this district and I love this district immensely,” Kauffman said. “Our kids are not second place, they’re not minor league, they come in and they compete just like all the other places.”

Also receiving a commendation was Joyce Kinsman, district treasurer. She recently received the 2022 Ohio Association of School Business Officials Regional Distinguished Service Award for the Northwest Region.

The Board approved the purchase of three new school buses. They will buy two 78-passenger propane buses and one 84-passenger diesel bus.

The district received a $135,000 grant to help pay for the buses.

The Board also approved, in conjunction with the other members of the Northwest Ohio Educational Wireless Communication Consortium, offering for sale a public auction Educational Broadcast Licenses from the Federal Communications Commission for wireless cable channels subject to lease arrangements with American Telecasting, a subsidiary of Sprint (now, T-Mobile).

Also, a new three-year contract with district Ohio Association of Public School Employees members was approved.

Personnel items approved included Jerry Smith, boys track assistant; Eric Slink, sound and lighting advisor; Michael Eitniear, assistant softball coach; Ean Comstock, summer IT support; and Mason Sullivan, summer IT support. A host of recreation volunteers were also approved.

The condition of the drive from Main Street to the high school was also discussed. Glen Dominique, director of buildings and grounds, is in the process of getting an estimate for the cost of repair. Superintendent Chris Lake guessed that the price tag could be as much at $200,000.

Reports

Swanton Elementary School Principal Kristi Molter reported that 60 students attended kindergarten registration and screening on April 11 and 12.

Middle School Principal Matt Smith reported that state testing has begun in the school and math and science tests will be completed the first week of May. He also said the schedule for next fall is nearing completion and the eighth grade house council has visited fourth grade students to get them ready for the transition to middle school.

High School Principal Jason Longbrake reported that an “Adult Day” is planned at the high school. It will include things that may not be taught in school, but students always say they wish they knew.

He also reported that the SHS Leadership class went to the Toledo Zoo to help their horticulture department plant trees. The class planted 330 trees of over 15 different species. They also got a tour of one of the zoo’s many greenhouses and learned about the work the zoo does to preserve plants and animals.

