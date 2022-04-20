“Newsies” provides new experience for Wauseon High School actors

The Wauseon High School Theater Department will bring “Newsies” to the stage for three performances, starting Friday.

“Newsies The Musical” is based on the 1992 film “Newsies.” Set in turn of the 20th century New York City, “Newsies” tells the tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.” When Pulitzer and the other titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the powers that be and fight to have their voices heard.

“After producing “The Lion King” last year, we wanted to take the theater in a different direction and give the students a new experience. “Newsies” provides that experience, and it has been a show that I have always wanted to produce,” said Jason Robinson, Wauseon High School theater director. “The choreography is intense, the vocals are challenging, and the show requires some creative tech and stage design.

“I also think it’s fun for students to do a show about a group of kids learning how to stand up for themselves and what they believe in against nearly impossible odds. There is a good message here about the importance of standing together and supporting one another, and it is something the students really seem to understand.”

Jack Kelly will be played by Tucker McKean. Ann Spieles will play Katherine Plummer, a young woman trying to break into journalism.

Ember Pahl will play Crutchie, Jacks’s best friend; Carson Wenger will play Davey, a young man who sells papers to provide for his family after his father is injured; Jayden Robinson plays Les, Davey’s younger brother; and Skyler William plays Joseph Pulitzer.

Showtimes are Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/19985/?event=61768 and at the door beginning one hour before performance time.

