Art show planned at Four County Career Center

The public is invited to join the Visual Art & Design class for the Annual “Art Show” which will be held April 26 from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room at Four County Career Center. The show will feature unique fine art and digital and graphic designs, all created by senior Visual Art & Design students. Shown above preparing for the “Art Show” are, from left, front, Vegeta Nakeith (Evergreen); Saleen Johnson (Wauseon); Jalyn Tijerina (Archbold); and back, Meagan Bolaney (Pettisville); Shondalyn Johnson (Delta); and Lizett Campos (Wauseon). The day is coordinated by Visual Art & Design instructor Erin Custer.

The public is invited to join the Visual Art & Design class for the Annual “Art Show” which will be held April 26 from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room at Four County Career Center. The show will feature unique fine art and digital and graphic designs, all created by senior Visual Art & Design students. Shown above preparing for the “Art Show” are, from left, front, Vegeta Nakeith (Evergreen); Saleen Johnson (Wauseon); Jalyn Tijerina (Archbold); and back, Meagan Bolaney (Pettisville); Shondalyn Johnson (Delta); and Lizett Campos (Wauseon). The day is coordinated by Visual Art & Design instructor Erin Custer. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/04/web1_2022-Art-Show-Invite-Fulton.jpg The public is invited to join the Visual Art & Design class for the Annual “Art Show” which will be held April 26 from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room at Four County Career Center. The show will feature unique fine art and digital and graphic designs, all created by senior Visual Art & Design students. Shown above preparing for the “Art Show” are, from left, front, Vegeta Nakeith (Evergreen); Saleen Johnson (Wauseon); Jalyn Tijerina (Archbold); and back, Meagan Bolaney (Pettisville); Shondalyn Johnson (Delta); and Lizett Campos (Wauseon). The day is coordinated by Visual Art & Design instructor Erin Custer. Photo provided