Law recognized as student of month at Four County

Four County Career Center recently announced Henna Law from Wauseon High School as Student of the Month. Henna is the daughter of Tiffany Emmery and is a junior in the Landscape & Greenhouse Technologies program at the Career Center. Henna was nominated by her instructor, Mr. Hite. She is a member of FFA, National Technical Honor Society, Drug Free Clubs of America, and is on the Career Center Honor Roll. After Henna graduates, she plans to work in the landscaping field.

Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2021-2022 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition.