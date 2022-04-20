Cupp recognizes Wauseon Fire Dept. for COVID vaccine assistance

Fulton County Health Commissioner Kim Cupp attended Monday’s City Council meeting to recognize the Wauseon Fire Department for their efforts during the early stages of COVID-19 vaccination.

She presented a plaque expressing appreciation for the department for asssistance with the mass vaccination clinics at the Fulton County Fairgrounds from January 2021 to April 2021.

When more vaccine became available and was opened up to all older residents, it became a necessity to open a mass vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds, Cupp said.

“And, I tell you we could not have operated the mass clinic without significant, and I say significant, assistance from the health center, from our volunteers in the community, but also the Wauseon Fire Department,” said Cupp. “The fire department provided trained personnel to observe residents immediately following their vaccination. Their presence provided a sense of calm and security. In addition, the fire department allowed the use of the heated safety trailer.”

Mayor Kathy Huner added, “I’ve also heard from the public, and I’m sure Council has heard comments as well, that when the firemen were out there, the public really enjoyed visiting with them and talking with them because it was quite an intense time for some of them to go through there. So, that’s really nice that they were able to be there.”

Also, Karen Pennington was on hand to speak to Council about the health department’s tobacco grant. She told Council of an audit performed around the county to check if stores are selling tobacco to people under 21 years of age.

In Fulton County, 88% of clerks asked for proof of age. In Wauseon, the number was 73%. Countywide, five sales were made to underage purchasers, two of which were in Wauseon.

The health department is looking to increase education on tobacco sales in Fulton County.

“What we are hoping to pass by June of next year is a point of sale policy in Wauseon that would require all retail clerks to be trained,” said Pennington.

During their orientation period, clerks would receive training on tobacco laws and then possible additional training, but those details have not been decided. She said the training would be an additional 5-10 minutes and there is a video from the Ohio Department of Health.

Also at the meeting, Council approved an amendment to the ordinance creating the Seneca Drive Incentive District. It was amended to include the final revised debt schedule.

Councilman Scott Stiriz gave a report on the Tree Commission, and said Arbor Day events are planned for April 29. There will be a red oak planted at the Wauseon Primary School at 12:30 p.m. and an autumn blaze tree planted at Wauseon Elementary School at 2 p.m.

Councilman Harold Stickley reported on the Park Board, saying the planting of a northern fir tree on the east side of Wauseon Depot was approved. It would be used for the annual tree lighting event for Christmas.

The tree will likely be 8-10 feet tall, but the hope is they are able to get a taller one, said Keith Torbet, public service director.

Council also approved the planting of the fir tree.

