Koder wins Swanton Middle School Amazing Shake competition

Andrew Koder was announced as the winner of the 2022 Amazing Shake at Swanton Middle School on Tuesday, April 12.

“First of all I’d like to thank my parents. After the first round, they believed in me.” Koder said after he was announced as the winner. “I’d also like to thank my friends…. And finally, I’d like to thank the top three, top 10, top 25, entire grade for coming out and trying their hardest.”

The fourth annual Amazing Shake competition began March 1 with the seventh grade class participating in the middle school. The top 25 advanced to the next round at The Andersons headquarters. From there, the top 10 competed at Worthington Industries where the three finalists emerged.

Joining Koder as finalists were Jocelyn Villagomez and Morgan Nijakowski.

Last week, on the day before spring break, the three finalists participated in a final round of competition in the middle school gymnasium. They were interviewed in a talk show style format by Jordan Strack of WTOL in Toledo.

The local program is inspired by the National Amazing Shake Competition that is held every year at the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, Georgia. The local winner moves on to the national competition.

The Amazing Shake is a competition that focuses on building essential skills in students, placing strong emphasis on manners, discipline, respect, and professional behavior. To demonstrate these skills, students will work their way through “The Gauntlet.”

There are multiple stations in “The Gauntlet” with each putting students’ abilities to the test. They must show great poise and confidence in personal interactions as well as exhibit effective management skills.

Drew Koder https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/04/web1_koder-1-.jpg Drew Koder Photo provided