Swanton chief search narrowed to 3

Swanton Mayor Neil Toeppe gave an update on the village’s search for a new fire chief and the status of tree commission at last week’s Council meeting.

Swanton received nine applications for the fire chief position and scheduled five interviews with Toeppe and Councilman Derek Kania. Toeppe said the interviews each lasted at least an hour.

“When we looked at the resumes for all these people we thought, ‘Man, every one of them is really good,’” Toeppe added. “And then when we interviewed them, they all had pretty good interviews.”

Kania added that with the candidates interviewed, “eveyone in there was passionate about being a fire chief, passionate about their jobs and their careers to that point.”

Three candidates were selected for second interviews with the command staff at the fire department. Toeppe said that after those interviews, the village did not have a “perfect candidate.”

The mayor said he hopes a decision will be forthcoming after an executive session at the next Council meeting,

Toeppe also updated Council on the tree commission. There are two key issues at the moment.

One is that the commission will be down to one member. The other is that the village has been looking into separating the tree comission and tree rules into two separate ordinances.

The ordinances should be submitted to Council for review and consideration at a future meeting.

Also last Monday, the Water and Sewer Committee recommended adding project 12 to the next sewer separation project. Committee Chair David Pilliod said overall costs would likely be reduced by adding the smaller project 12 onto projects 3 and 11, rather than doing it alone.

The construction cost for projects 3 and 11 was estimated at $1,351,624, while the construction cost of project 12 is estimated to be $379,193.

Project 12 is for Main Street south of Airport Highway, a stretch of road that is not in great condition. If approved by Council, the projects are projected for completion in 2024.

Legislation will be drafted and brought before Council at a future meeting.

Other business

• Kania was appointed to the EMA Board.

• Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle reported that the membrane softening project at the water plant won’t start until November due to delays in materials.

• Playground equipment for Memorial Park is tentatively scheduled to ship to the village in May, according to Hoelzle. Then the village will be on standby for installation.

Also two of five benches for the adopt a bench program have been sold.

• Council approved an emergency resolution to seek an active transportation plan grant from the Ohio Department of Transporation.

By Drew Stambaugh

