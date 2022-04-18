Museum of Fulton County plans Party from the Past

Jump in your T-Bird, throw on your poodle skirt, grab your friends, and join the Museum of Fulton County for a 1950s Sock Hop. This year’s Party from the Past, the newly reimagined museum gala, will take place at Sully’s Bakery & Bistro on April 23.

Enjoy Dinner, a live DJ, cash bar, silent auction, raffles, 50/50s, and a costume contest. Tickets are $40 each or $75 for couples. To get your tickets call 419-337-7922 or visit museumoffultoncounty.org.

This program is brought to you by the Museum of Fulton County which features the permanent exhibit “Preserving the Past, Embracing the Present, and Making the Future,” The Legacy Shop, as well as special exhibits and events. It is located at 8848 State Route 108 across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds.