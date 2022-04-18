Trine students from Swanton, Wauseon qualify for national tournament

ANGOLA, Ind. – Eighteen chemical engineering students from Trine University took part in competitions at the North Central Student Regional Conference of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), with two Trine teams qualifying for national competition. Local students were among the competitors on the ChemE Jeopardy team.

The event was held April 8-9 at the University of Akron.

The university’s ChemE Jeopardy team finished in first place. In the ChemE Jeopardy competition, teams participate in a single-elimination Jeopardy-style trivia contest covering undergraduate chemical engineering topics. For each bout, three teams go head-to-head with two rounds of questions and a final Jeopardy.

Trine defeated the University of Illinois Chicago in a head-to-head matchup in the semifinal round, then defeated Western Michigan University and the University of Toledo in the championship.

Team members were: Jonah Blanchard, a senior from Wauseon; David Deniston, a junior from Bowling Green; Adam Dumas, a junior from Swanton, who served as captain; Sherrie Riser, a senior from Anderson, Indiana; and Laura Weller, a senior from Munster, Indiana. Allen Hersel, Ph.D., professor in the McKetta Department of Chemical and Bioprocess Engineering, was advisor for the project.

“We were very excited to participate in and win this year’s regional ChemE Jeopardy Tournament because the past three years have been a virtual competition,” said Dumas. “We’re very excited to compete in Phoenix in November.”

National competitions will be held during the 2022 AIChE Annual Meeting, Nov. 13-18 in Phoenix, Arizona.