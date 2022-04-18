NSCC recognizes Award of Merit recipients, Distiguished Faculty

Northwest State Community College recently recognized 15 Award of Merit recipients.

For over 25 years, Northwest State has recognized graduates within the degree programs for their academic achievements. Award of Merit recipients are chosen by faculty from the respective divisions based on leadership involvement, special talents or abilities in their academic field, and significant contributions to Northwest State.

Following an open by Dr. Dan Burklo, NSCC Vice President for Academics, and a welcome by NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez, the recipients were brought to the stage for recognition of their achievements.

In addition to recognizing the Award of Merit student recipients, the College also nominated eight faculty for Distinguished Faculty status during the ceremony. The award recognizes exemplified excellence in teaching.

Award of Merit recipients:

• Arts & Sciences division: Noah Kimble (Stryker), Alexandra Roth (Napoleon), Emily Smith (Hicksville), Luke Tester (Wauseon).

• Business & Public Services division: Michael Cummins (Pioneer), Shayna Eberle (Napoleon), Clay Gerig (Archbold), Kaisha Hudson (Montpelier).

• Nursing & Allied Health division: Amanda Crompton (Grand Rapids), Shannel Durbin (Wauseon), Karri Fife (Van Wert), Melissa French (Montpelier).

• STEM & Industrial Technologies division: Kelly Neiling (Hamler), Scott Rinell (Bryan), Anna Schrag (Perrysburg).

Distinguished Faculty nominees:

• Arts & Sciences division: Christa Burken*, Sherry Howard.

• Business & Public Services division: Heather Galbraith, Michael Yambor*.

• Nursing & Allied Health division: Jennifer Behnfeldt, Eileen Alexander*.

• STEM & Industrial Technologies division: Rebekah Faber-Starr*, Josh Verhoff.

An asterisk above denotes part-time faculty member.

Howard was named the full-time Distinguished Faculty Award recipient, and Faber-Starr received the part-time Distinguished Faculty Award.