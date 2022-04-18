Courthouse News

Marriage Licenses

Marissa N. Ridings, 25, Swanton, nurse assistant, and Katelyn M. Thomas, 27, Swanton, state trooper.

Sarah A. Lee, 26, Delta, office manager, and Connor J. Keller, 26, Delta, operator.

Real Estate Transfers

Kelly Johnson, succ. trustee to Michael Wozniak, 2730 County Road 6, Delta, $262,000.

William and Jane Vaughan to Joseph and Tina Hines, 5533 County Road H, Delta, $55,000.

Brend Kinzer, trustee to Hossein Elgafy, trustee, County Road K., Swanton, $578,817.

James Gregory to Kevin and Pauline Witt, 2707 County Road B, Swanton, $205,000.

Common Pleas Court

Matthew J. Hinkle, Swanton, vs. Harley Colbert, Killeen, Texas, termination of marriage without children.

Eusebio L. Felix, Fayette, vs. John J. Felix, Fayette, domestic violence.

Colin R. Matthews, Statesville, N.C., vs. Darrel W. Garmenn, Archbold, other civil.

Gitsit Solutions LLC, Orange, Calif., vs. unknown exec., admin., heir, Swanton, foreclosures.

The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Daniel L. Beck, Archbold.

The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Jimmy Sandifer, Delta, foreclosures.

Rebecca S. Schwan, Toledo, vs. Philip H. Schwan, Wauseon, dissolution of marriage without children.

Village of Swanton, C/O Regional Income Tax Agency, Swanton, vs. Greggory H. DeTray, Swanton, other civil.