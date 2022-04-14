Easter egg hunts planned around Fulton Co.

Easter egg hunts and related events are planned for kids throughout the county.

Archbold: Egg hunt, Saturday, April 9 at Ruihley Park Pavilion. Activities begin at 9 a.m.; egg hunt at 10 a.m.

Delta: Egg hunt by Delta Eagles, Saturday, April 16, 10 a.m. Ages 0-4 will be at the football field, while ages 5-7 and 8-10 will be at Delta Park.

Lyons: Egg hunt, Saturday, April 9, 1 p.m., Lyons Ball Park.

Swanton: Egg hunt by Lions Club, Saturday, April 9, 1-3 p.m., Memorial Park Pavilion.

Swanton: Egg hunt by Swanton Public Library and SACC, Wednesday, April 13. Toddlers at 2 p.m. at Rotary Park and elementary-age kids at 2:30 p.m. at Pilliod Park.

Wauseon: Easter bunny fly in at the Fulton County Airport, Saturday, April 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be an egg hunt and games, airplanes, a bike raffle, concessions, and photos with the Easter bunny.

