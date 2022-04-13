Wauseon High School, Four County Career Center join Purple Star schools list

Wauseon High School and Four County Career Center have been added to the list of Purple Star schools for their commitment to military families.

“We are extremely honored to have received this designation,” said a release from the Wauseon Exempted Village School District. “We value our partnerships with both the American Legion Post 265 and the VFW #7424 and look forward to many more years of collaboration.”

The Ohio Department of Education announced Monday that 263 Ohio schools received Purple Star designations as members of the Purple Star Class of 2022, including 94 Ohio schools that received the esteemed award for the first time.

There were also 169 schools that earned a renewal after three years as dedicated Purple Star Schools. That included Pike-Delta-York High School, Delta Middle School, and Delta Elementary School.

The Purple Star Award recognizes schools that show a major commitment to students and families connected to the nation’s military. Schools that earn the award will receive a special Purple Star recognition to display on site.

“Purple Star schools are another example of Ohio’s proud tradition of honoring our service men and women,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “As a community, these schools are embracing our military-connected students and their families, providing them with support and resources to meet those families’ unique needs.”

To meet the requirements for the Purple Star Award, schools must designate a liaison between military-connected students and their families and the school. The liaison works with teachers to support the military-connected students in school and helps to ensure military families and students have access to necessary considerations and resources in the community. The Class of 2022 Purple Star honorees includes schools that host monthly military kids club meetings, professional learning for all educators on the unique considerations for serving military-connected students and schoolwide celebrations honoring military students and families.

At Four County Career Center, Tim Bowers, Career & Technical Supervisor, will serve as a liaison between military families and the school. As the liaison, Bowers will complete professional development, identify military-connected students and facilitate support throughout the school community for identified students and families.

The Purple Star Advisory Board helps decide a school’s eligibility for the award.

There are now a total of 431 active Purple Star schools in Ohio.

The announcement of the Purple Star Class of 2022 is part of Ohio’s participation in the national celebration of the Month of the Military Child. April was first chosen as the Month of the Military Child by the United States Department of Defense in 1986 to increase public knowledge and understanding of the issues surrounding children who have a parent in the military.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/04/web1_Purple-Star-Graphic.jpg