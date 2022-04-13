Wauseon Board of Education approves contracts, resignations

The Wauseon Board of Education approved several personnel items at its April 7 meeting.

The Board accepted the resignations of Sydney Nardo as middle school intervention specialist, effective July 31, and Sierra Medina as middle school 3-hour cook, effective April 18. They also approved the transfer to LaChelle Thomas from district technology secretary to district EMIS coordinator.

A continuing contract was offered to certificated employee Mallory Carroll. One-year limited certificated contracts were offered to Karin McGilvery, Rachel Nagy, Brodie Nofziger, Cassandra Plageman, Alyssa Ruffier, Derek Rupp, Hayley Rupp, Patti Speck, and Courtney Wilson.

Two-year limited certificated contracts were offered to Adam Baird, Lydia Badenhop, Donald Clark, Michael Colon, Brittani Gerken, Lindsay Gordon, Abby Harmon, Laura Leininger, Terry Lind, Corinna Miller, Walter Jordan Smith, Daniel Snyder, Chris Thomas, and Michael Webster.

Kyle Borton was offered a continuing classified contract, while Dawn Kauffman was offered a one-year limited classified contract. Two-year limited classified contracts were offered to Dawn Ankney, Nancy Badenhop, Shirley Bledsoe, Rosemary Bost, Melody Burress, Veronica Canales, Stacie Duncan, Jodi Frank, Kenneth Hintz, Heidi Klingensmith, Sarah Leslie, Michael Marshall, Pam Miller, Susan Morgan, Gwen Murry, Mackenzie Parker, MaKayla Pettit, Michele Rittichier, Ron Shipley, Jennifer Shipman, Andrea Valdez, Melanie Wyse.

Students Marie Hutchinson, Jack Leatherman, and Kassidy Zientek were approved as athletic department workers for this school year.

The Board also accepted donations, including $3,600 from Wauseon Athletic Boosters to the high school for girls junior high basketball uniforms, $2,211 from Wauseon Athletic Boosters to the high school for baseball uniforms, $1,500 from Rupp Seeds Inc. to the WES food pantry, $331.40 from Wauseon Athletic Boosters to WHS for NWOAL plaques, $314 from Congregational United Church of Christ to the WES food pantry, $138 in groceries from the Lions Club to WES food pantry, and one crate each of chocolate and white milk from Arps Dairy Inc. for use at the April 2022 FFA Banquet.

There was also an executive session where employee employment was discussed. No action was taken.