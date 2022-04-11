Wauseon, Pettisville principals tour Four County

Four County Career Center held a Member School Principal Tour at the Career Center arranged by Career & Technical Director, Rick Bachman. Wauseon High School Principal, Keith Leatherman, toured the career and technical labs and saw in-lab demonstrations by the students from Wauseon who attend the Career Center. Shown in the Law Enforcement & Security Tactics lab are, from left. Saige Johnson (Fire & Rescue); Principal Leatherman; and Mason Felzer (Law Enforcement & Security Tactics).

Pettisville High School Principal, Michael Lane, toured the career and technical labs and saw in-lab demonstrations by the students from Pettisville who attend the Career Center. Shown in the Law Enforcement & Security Tactics lab are, from left, Mason Stickley (Computer Networking & Cybersecurity); Principal Lane; and Hunter Linton (Law Enforcement & Security Tactics).