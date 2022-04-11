Courthouse News

Marriage Licenses

Bailey N. Cramer, 26, Swanton, registered nurse, and Brett A. Zedlitz, 30, Swanton, restaurant manager.

Elijah T. Miller, 23, Wauseon, unemployed, and Adrienne K. Baumgartner, 26, Wauseon, clerk of council.

Kayla S. Reckner, 28, Wauseon, manager, and Cory D. Sallows, 32, Wauseon, truck driver.

Amanda L. Storrer, 28, Archbold, SPD tech, and Jacob J. Gray, 34, Napoleon, SPD tech.

Real Estate Transfers

Eric and Lauren Dilley to Dano and Casey Amonette, 2935 County Road H, Swanton, $205,000.

Royce and Gloria Kuntz to Sean and Melanie Fraker, 1228 Apache Drive, Wauseon, $465,000.

Kyle and Kylie Baker to Logan and Summer Baker, 11620 County Road L, Wauseon, $400,000.

Rupp Contracting LLC to Logan and Alyssa Gamboe, 332 Miller Ave., Archbold, $250,000.

Michael Luke to Dale and Nancy Wolfe, 405 E. Chestnut St., Wauseon, $155,000.

Robert and Sharon Krumm to Benjamin Grisier, 215 E. Elm St., Wauseon, $148,000.

Pete and Siri Grime to Ryan and Rachel Dismore, 24112 County Road B, Archbold, $373,000.

Brock L. Gallup to Scioto Properties SP-16 LLC, 11272 County Road 14, Wauseon, $235,000.

Ronald and Nancy Price to PJDC Storage Holdings LLC, 707 Gamber St., Fayette, $123,100.

Sue Boysel and Beverly Schlosser to Abigail Kuntz and Kristopher Boysel, 415 Clover Lane, Wauseon, $135,000.

Abigail Harrow to Vonalee Riegsecker, trustee, 217 DeGroff Ave., Archbold, $145,000.

Sullivan and Jane Rosario to Malcolm Mayfield, 414 Vine St., Archbold, $149,500.

Marc Kern to Robert and Sonia Green, 308 Monroe St., Delta, $17,000.

Brittany Funk to Jerry Stevens, 203 E. Williams St., Archbold, $110,000.

Michael Wells and Marcia Schild to Delta Apartment Company LLC, 541 Wood St., Delta, $185,000.

Common Pleas Court

Kelsey Naida, Wauseon, vs. Dustin Naida, Lison, Ohio, termination of marriage without children.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage, Salt Lake City, Utah, vs. Scott Samsen, Delta, foreclosures.

Cheryl L. Grisier, North Port, Fla., vs. Scott C. Grisier, Wauseon, termination of marriage without children.

Tyler R. Waidelich, Wauseon, vs. Lori J. Waidelich, Archbold, dissolution of marriage without children.

Loancare LLC, Virginia Beach, Va., vs. Brian D. Foltz, Wauseon, foreclosures.

Wendy Wyse, Archbold, vs. Michael Tierney, Archbold, domestic violence.

Robert A. Booth, Wauseon, vs. Amanda E. Booth, Wauseon, dissolution of marriage with children.

Courtney A. Kelble, Metamora, vs. Matthew R. Kelble, Metamora, dissolution of marriage with children.

Elena Enriquez, C/O Groth & Associations, Toledo, vs., Jason Karas, Swanton, other civil.