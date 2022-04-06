Vehicle travels through buildings in Delta crash

The Delta Police Department is investigating a Tuesday crash that injured mutiple people and left buildings damaged.

Shortly before 12:30 this afternoon, Delta Police, Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on US 20A near Enterprise Drive. It was reported that the vehicle struck and drove into the NAPA store at 6400 US 20A.

On arrival, Delta Police determined that a single occupied vehicle traveled off the right side of the road just east of Enterprise Drive, struck and traveled through two buildings located at 6198 and 6200 US 20A, struck a parked vehicle then continued traveling into the NAPA store.

The driver of a 2003 Chevy pick-up was transported to the Fulton County Health Center with unknown injuries. Three people from the first building struck were also transported to FCHC with injuries.

All three buildings, including the vehicle, sustained heavy damage.

The crash is under investigation by the Delta Police Department. Police and rescue crews were assisted at the scene by Swanton EMS and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Holes were patched after a vehicle drove into the NAPA store, and two other buildings, in Delta Tuesday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/04/web1_20220405_182646.jpg Holes were patched after a vehicle drove into the NAPA store, and two other buildings, in Delta Tuesday. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

