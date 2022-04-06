Early Childhood Education program hosts Baby and Toddler Play Days

Four County Career Center students in the Early Childhood Education program hosted Baby & Toddler Play Days. Under the direction of instructor Susan Myers, students had the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with younger children to help prepare them for their careers in child care. Shown during Baby Days is Early Childhood Education student Faith Harding (Bryan) playing with Carly Bogert (parents Matt and Alanna Bogert from Wauseon).

