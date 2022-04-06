Treasurer, OSU recognize Financial Literacy Month

COLUMBUS – Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague and The Ohio State University are recognizing National Financial Literacy Month as an opportunity to shine a light on financial education and empowerment efforts, as well as the importance of developing strong personal finance skills.

“Sound financial education strengthens not only individuals and families, but also the overall economic health of Ohio’s communities,” said Sprague. “Financial Literacy Month is a great time to encourage wise fiscal management and applaud the many educators who continue to innovate and promote smart decision-making among our students. The Treasurer’s office is proud of its ongoing partnership with OSU Extension and our collective work to empower Ohioans of all ages to take control of their finances.”

In conjunction with National Financial Literacy Month, Sprague also announced 59 county OSU Extension offices as April’s Compass Award honorees. The monthly recognition program commends the organizations, programs, and individuals across the state who are working to guide Ohioans toward financial literacy and empowerment.

The Real Money. Real World. program was developed by OSU Extension and is designed for youth ages 12-18. The curriculum includes an interactive spending simulation that provides participants the opportunity to make lifestyle and budget choices similar to those they will make as adults.

“Engaging and educating Ohioans in financial literacy across the lifespan is critical, but that outreach is especially important for our young people” said Cathann A. Kress, Ohio State vice president for agricultural administration and dean of the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES). “In collaboration with Treasurer Sprague, OSU Extension is working to ensure that future generations have the necessary knowledge and skills to be financially prepared.”

Real Money. Real World is evidence-based and delivered through strategic partnerships involving county OSU Extension offices, local schools, and other community stakeholders that act as volunteers for simulations. Last year during America Saves Week, Treasurer Sprague announced a new partnership with The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences to advance and expand the use of the curriculum statewide.

Real Money. Real World. is currently offered to local communities in the following 59 county Extension offices including Fulton and Lucas.

In addition to the Compass Award and Real Money. Real World. programs, the Treasurer’s office maintains an online Financial Literacy Resource Guide to provide Ohioans with a series of resources to help make informed decisions around budgeting, saving, and borrowing.

More information about the office’s financial literacy initiatives can be found online at https://tos.ohio.gov/financial-literacy/.