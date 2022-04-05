Traffic blitz planned in Fulton County

Sheriff Roy E. Miller recently announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a Traffic Enforcement Blitz. This blitz will run now through April 16.

Deputies will be working various hours and locations around Fulton County and they will be looking for distracted driving, seatbelt, speed, and impaired driving violations.

These Blitzes are being funded from a grant that was awarded to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office from the Ohio Department of Public Safety. The grant pays for extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadways in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.