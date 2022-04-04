Virtual book clubs continue at Swanton Library

The Swanton Public Library has announced the options for book club and storytimes in January.

The virtual book club is for grades K-12. There are four age categories.

Every book will come with a blank review form, a few questions you can think about, and a few small activities or crafts that tie into the book. Visit the library to pick up your free book and packet.

The book for grades K-3 is “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus” by Mo Willems. The book for grades 3-5 is “Ways to Make Sunshine” by Renee Watson.

The book for grades 5-8 is “Black Panther: The Young Prince” by Ronald L. Smith. The book for grades 9-12 is “Heartstopper Vol. 1” by Alice Osemn.

They will also have a post for each book on https://www.splyouth.org for anyone who wants to discuss the book.

The library is also offering storytime kits for preschool aged children.

The activities included will be the color game played at storytime, a handout with rhymes and web links, coloring sheets, stickers, activity sheets, magnets, an instrument, and a craft.

For April 4-16, the book is “The Bookstore Cat” by Cylin Busby. From April 18-30, the book is “Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site” by Sherri Duskey Rinker.

Also, the Coding Club meets Mondays and Fridays at the library from 4-5:15 p.m. Dates are April 4, 8, 11, 22, 25, 29.

Sign up online at https://swantonpubliclibrary.org/coding-registration, contact the library on www.splyouth.org or the library’s Facebook, call 419-826-2760, email [email protected], or sign up in person.