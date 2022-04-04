Posted on by

SPL Board of Library Teens to meet


The next meeting of Swanton Public Library’s Board of Library Teens (BOLT) of the school year will be on Wednesday at 4:30 pm. Anyone interested in joining this group is invited to attend. Attendees can show up anytime between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

BOLT is an advisory board of students in grades 6 through 12. Members meet regularly one day a month with a youth services librarian. At meetings they discuss books, help plan programs for their peers, provide input on library issues related to teens, assist in selecting teen-related materials, and promote the library to teens. Free snacks are also included.

For more information, visit our website at http://swantonpubliclibrary.org/teens/bolt.