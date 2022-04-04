Swanton Council approves meeting streaming policy

Swanton Village Council last week approved a new policy for live streaming of meetings. After the village solicitor edited the policy, it was presented to Council.

“He did make a significant amount of changes, but I think that they are all a benefit to what we’re trying to do,” said Councilman Derek Kania.

He then made a motion to approve the policy and it passed by a vote of 5-0, with Councilwoman Dianne Westhoven not in attendance.

The policy provides a framework for streaming of regular Council meetings, special Council meetings, and various committee meetings. It states the “Village of Swanton Council live streams All Council and Committee meetings which take place in Council chambers.”

The policy is limited to live streaming and does not include a procedure for interaction with members of the public viewing meetings online.

Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle told Council that the equipment for live streaming has been ordered and will be installed when it is received. There will be a camera positioned near the back of the Council chambers and a microphone in the area where members of Council are seated during meetings.

There is also a small reconfiguration of the room planned that will allow for better presentations during meetings.

Also at the March 28 meeting, Council approved by emergency ordinance, 2022 permanent appropriations. The 2022 budget projects revenue of $11,771,136.46 and expenditures of $11,408,350.10. That would leave a year end fund balance of over $6.7 million.

Reports

• A decision was made regarding a driveway for the home located at 98 Dodge St. Council approved removal of two street parking spots on Dodge Street for the driveway that will go from Dodge Street to Miller Avenue.

• Five interviews are planned for the open fire chief position, according to Mayor Neil Toeppe. There were nine applicants for the position left open by Anthony Schaffer’s retirement.

• Toeppe also reported he spoke with Metroparks Toledo about a couple items. One was the possibility of connecting the village to Oak Openings via a bike trail.

The other item was signage at Airport Highway and Waterville Swanton Road (State Route 64). “It would have a sign that an arrow points to the bike trail and treehouse village and other signage that says ‘Fun stuff in Swanton this way.’”

• Hoelzle reported that spring bulk drop off day will be May 14. Electronic waste and paint disposal will also be offered.

• Preliminary review is underway for the next sewer separation project. It was originally scheduled to be only projects 3 and 11 which are concentrated in the tree named streets north of Brookside Drive.

However, the village is also considering the addition of project 12. That may be added due to the poor condition of S. Main Street south of Airport Highway, and the desire to fix it sooner than later.

The cost of all three projects is estimated at $2.2 million.

