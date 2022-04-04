Weekly brush pick up resumes in Swanton

Weekly brush pick up starts this week in the Village of Swanton. It will continue through April.

The area north of the railroad tracks and west of Main Street is picked up Mondays. On Tuesday, north of the tracks and east of Main Street is picked up.

On Wednesday, south of the tracks and west of Main Street will be picked up. On Thursday, south of railroad tracks and east of Main Street will be picked up.

Monthly brush pick up will take place from May 9 to Sept. 12 on the second Monday of each month.

Brush pick up is for fallen branches and not for clearing of lots. Public Service crews reserve the right to no collect piles if piles do not comply with the regulations.