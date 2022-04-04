Early voting begins for May primary

Early voting for the May 3 primary is now underway in Ohio.

For in-person early voting, hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday for the first three weeks of April. From April 25-29, the hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Saturday, April 30, voting will be offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Sunday, May 1, there will be voting from 1-5 p.m. On Monday, May 2 voting will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In-person voting in Fulton County is at the Board of Elections office, 135 Courthouse Plaza in Wauseon. Absentee ballot requests can also be sent to that address. Applications and returned ballots are also accepted at ta drop box outside the building.