Courthouse News

Marriage Licenses

Jessica M. Phelps, 30, Swanton, nursing assistant, and Bruce A. Barnes Jr., 30, Swanton, firefighter.

Heather N. Amos, 29, Swanton, stay at home, and Joseph D. Torres, 29, Swanton, automotive tech.

Mekenze L. Tijerina, 33, Wauseon, nurse, and Levi C. Woodring, 31, Wauseon, trucking.

Regina M. Garza Rosas, 40, Archbold, cashier, and Miguel A. Alacarz Crus, Florence, Kentucky, 32, construction worker.

Miranda S. Bogert, 26, Delta, machine operator, and Collin M. Griesinger, 24, Delta, machine operator.

Andrea L. Ipock, 49, Swanton, manager, and Mark D. Cohn, 48, Swanton, self-employed.

Common Pleas Court

TD Bank USA NA, Brooklyn Park, Minn., vs. Kathleen J. Demaline, Fayette, other civil.

Mariner Finance LLC, C/O Bleecker Brody & Andrews, Indianapolis, vs. Thomas Kersh, Archbold, other civil.

Rebecca Mckenzie, Lyons, vs. Kevin J. Mckenzie, Bryan, dissolution of marriage without children.

Mario L. Moreno, Wauseon, vs. Constancia R. Moreno, Wauseon, dissolution of marriage with children.

Stacy J. Wolfrum, Wauseon, vs. Matthew D. Wolfrum, Delta, termination of marriage with children.

Melissa Camp-Platt, Saraland, Alabama, vs. Matthew Lane, Wauseon, other civil.

Timothy J. Dennis, Wauseon, vs. Employers Mutual Casualty Co., Blue Ash Ohio, other civil.

Jon Ehrsam, Wauseon, vs. Loretta Ehrsam, Lyons, dissolution of marriage with children.

Adam A. Foreman, Toledo, vs. Group Management Services Inc., Egan, Minn., workers compensation.

Adeline R. Gray, Delta, vs. Jacob N. Ransom, termination of marriage without children.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Mount Laurel, N.J., vs. Nicholas A. Shrader, Metamora, foreclosures.

Jessica A. Wylie, Monroe, Mich., vs. Jonathan S. Herbein, Swanton, U.R.E.S.A.

Calvin Herrick, Menlo Park, Cali., vs. Gregory C. Adams, West Unity, U.R.E.S.A.