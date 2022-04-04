Fulton County Genealogical Society meeting planned

The next Fulton County Genealogical Society meeting is Tuesday, April 12 at 7 p.m. when Jane Dominque will be sharing information about the Metamora Area Historical Society’s history, holdings and an exciting new project. Dominique will also share fascinating history/ genealogy stories of the Rice and Duncan families from Metamora.

She is the Chair of the Metamora Area Historical Society and past Director of the Evergreen Community Library. The Metamora Area Historical Society is dedicated to the preservation of the history of the Metamora area, encompassing the original Metamora and Fulton school districts, which includes portions of Amboy, Fulton, and Richfield townships in Ohio, and also portions of Ogden and Riga townships in Michigan.

Fulton County Genealogical Society meetings are held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., Delta. Parking and entry are on the back side of the church.

They will be utilizing distancing and would appreciate the use of masks for the meeting. Visitors are welcome.