Two die in fiery crash on I-75

CYGNET – Two men died in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 Sunday night, and a Napoleon man has been arrested for causing the crash.

On Sunday at 9:54 p.m., the Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call about a multiple-vehicle crash on I-75, north of Cygnet Road in Henry Township.

When troopers arrived on scene, they observed approximately six involved vehicles, with two fully engulfed in flames.

A silver 2018 Chevy Malibu, driven by Nicholas Luderman, 24, Napoleon, was traveling southbound and struck a black 2003 Dodge Dakota in the rear, according to authorities.

The Dodge then traveled across the center median and struck at least two vehicles in the northbound lane. Other vehicles in the area sustained damage as a result of debris, and both the Dodge Dakota and a red Jeep Grand Cherokee became engulfed in flames.

The driver of the Dodge, Andrew Jones, 19, Findlay, and the driver of the Jeep, Kassidi Krzykwa, 23, Kalamazoo, Michigan, both died at the scene.

The other two occupants in the Jeep, Anthony Rastigue and Leti Rastigue, were both flown from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

A fourth vehicle involved, a 2019 Ford Flex, was operated by John Hisey of Michigan. He, his wife, and their two minor children were transported to Wood County Hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

The fifth vehicle involved was a Kia Forte operated by Alyssa Thompson, 27, Bowling Green. Thompson sustained minor injuries and was transported to the Wood County Hospital by EMS.

Luderman is being held at the Wood County jail on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide. Alcohol is believed to be a factor and the crash remains under investigation, according to the patrol.

At this time, additional vehicles and names of individuals involved are still under investigation and will be updated at a later time.

The northbound lanes of I-75 were closed for approximately four and a half hours, and the southbound lanes were closed for four hours.

The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, North Baltimore Police Department, North Baltimore Fire Department, Cygnet Fire Department, Bloomdale Fire & Rescue, Mid-County Ambulance District, Pleasant-McComb-Portage Joint Ambulance District, South East Ambulance District, Mercy Health Life Flight, Promedica Air Life Flight, Wood County Coroner’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, Wright Tire & Auto, Ray’s Service Center & Towing Service, Tommy Boy Towing, Ed’s 24 Hour Service, VJ’s Towing & Rescue and B.G. Towing & Repair.

Motorists are encouraged to call #677 anytime they suspect a reckless or impaired driver.