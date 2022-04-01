Fulton County Breakfast On The Farm host site sought

Self-nominated family farm sites are being sought by the Fulton County Breakfast On The Farm (BOTF) planning committee to host the summer 2023 event.

The event’s purpose is to educate the local community about modern commodity agriculture and the way farmers care for their animals, protect the environment, and produce safe, wholesome food. The Breakfast On The Farm planning effort is led by Ohio State University Extension in partnership with Farm Bureau and the Soil and Water Conservation District, all in Fulton County.

Host sites need to be in Fulton County. Host site applications can be found at www.go.osu.edu/fultonbotf. All applications will be considered by the planning committee prior to final location selection in this June.

In addition to hosting the event, the host farm’s responsibilities include involvement in monthly planning meetings, determining preferred date, serving as the event’s spokesperson, and completing a liability, safety, and social awareness audit by the planning committee.

If you are interested in being considered as the 2023 BOTF host site, complete the form and return it to OSU Extension, 8770 St Rt 108, Suite A, Wauseon, OH 43567 by May 1.