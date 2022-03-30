Delta to present ‘Descendants’ musical

Pike-Delta-York students will bring a recent Disney Channel hit to the stage this weekend as they present “Descendants: The Musical.”

The “Descendants” movies on Disney featured the children of popular Disney villians such as Maleficent, Jafar, Cruella de Vil, and the Evil Queen. The four children, Mal, Jay, Carlos, and Evie, are selected to leave their homes and attend school with the children of other Disney characters such as Belle and the Beast.

“We chose ‘Descendants’ for a number of reasons, including a range of recognizable characters, from the original fairy tale characters to the new characters from the popular Disney movies,” said Deedra Dixon. “Itis also a newer show, so it is written to be fast-paced and keep the audience engaged rather than waiting for set changes. Additionally, the music is catchy, upbeat and fun.”

Dixon said the musical is very similar to the movie. “The actors (many of whom are deeply committed fans) do keep pointing out the differences, but most of them are minor — and it features many popular songs from the movies,” she said.

The musical is mostly based on the first of the three “Descendants” movies, but it does borrow an element or two from the second movie, she added.

“Our leads this year — senior Justice Reckner, sophomore Wesley Dunford, senior Ally Sprow, junior Leigh Morris, and sophomore Kate Friess — bring a host of wonderful qualities. They are talented, dedicated, creative young adults who have gone above and beyond to make this production a success,” said Dixon. “They have requested and attended extra rehearsals. They have balanced their numerous other commitments and their academics with a zealous commitment to the musical. Justice and Ally have also choreographed a number of the dances for the production, along with some help from Kate and Leigh. We are very proud to have them leading the show this year.”

Performances will be Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/63025.

Also, on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. there will be a Meet the Descendants event. Attendees will be able to take a picture and get the autograph of their favorite cast member. Light refreshments will be served. This exclusive event is only available as an add-on to Sunday’s performance.

Members of the ‘Descendants’ cast work on a dance choreographed by Justice Reckner for the song “Did I Mention?” https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/03/web1_RIDICULOUS.jpg Members of the ‘Descendants’ cast work on a dance choreographed by Justice Reckner for the song “Did I Mention?” Photo provided