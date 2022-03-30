Locals place at state BPA competition

Several Fulton County students recently placed at the 2022 Business Professionals of America (BPA) State Leadership Conference in Columbus. Overall, 29 students from Four County Career Center received All-State Top Ten honors in their respective divisions and 12 of those students have qualified to represent the State of Ohio at the 2022 National BPA Leadership Conference in Dallas, Texas.

Students who received All-State Top Ten honors from Fulton county include Braden Skates (Pettisville), Network Design Team; Evan Baumgartner (Evergreen), Server Administration Using Microsoft; Marek Kreiner (Archbold), Website Design Team; Mason Stickley (Pettisville), Statesman Torch Award – will be recognized at Nationals; and Caiden Campbell (Wauseon), Software Engineering Team, who will be competing at Nationals.

The national qualifiers will be a part of the 2022 Business Professionals of America Leadership Conference “Go Beyond Your Limits” from May 4-8 in Dallas. Thousands of students from across the country will gather there to compete, showcase their business aptitudes and develop leadership skills.

The National Leadership Conference is the culmination of the BPA year filled with hard work and dedication put into competitions, Torch Awards, leadership development, service and more. Activities will include general sessions with keynote speakers, business meetings, leadership workshops, contests, and the election of national officers. Four County Career Center BPA advisors are Mary Jo Beilharz, Matt Geiger, Tim Ricketts; and Tina Short.