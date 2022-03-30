Voter registration deadline nearing

Time is running out to register to vote in the May primary election.

The deadline to register to vote for the May 3 primary election is Monday, April 4 at 9 p.m. That is also the deadline for changes of address and name changes.

In addition to state races, there will be a Republican primary contest for Fulton County Commissioner. Brad Peebles, current Delta village administrator and former commissioner, is challenging incumbent commissioner Jeffrey Rupp.

There are also several issues on the ballot locally, including a new earned income tax levy for Wauseon schools, renewal levies for Swanton and Evergreen school districts, an income tax increase in Archbold, and a medical marijuana question in Delta.