Swanton students bringing ‘Frozen Jr.’ to the stage


Alaina Pelland, who will play Olaf in Swanton’s production of Frozen Jr., with the stuffed Olaf that will be raffled off.

Swanton students will bring a Disney favorite to life when “Frozen Jr.” hits the auditorium stage begininning this Thursday.

Showtimes will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at the high school or each night at the door. Tickets are $7 for general admission, and $15 for reserved seating.

There will also be a raffle for a 4-foot stuffed Olaf character. Tickets for the raffle are $1 and will be available the night of each performance. A winner will be drawn Sunday afternoon at the end of the matinee.

Also available for purchase each performance will be Elsa princess crowns and Sven reindeer antlers for $2.

