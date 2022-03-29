Swanton students bringing ‘Frozen Jr.’ to the stage

Swanton students will bring a Disney favorite to life when “Frozen Jr.” hits the auditorium stage begininning this Thursday.

Showtimes will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at the high school or each night at the door. Tickets are $7 for general admission, and $15 for reserved seating.

There will also be a raffle for a 4-foot stuffed Olaf character. Tickets for the raffle are $1 and will be available the night of each performance. A winner will be drawn Sunday afternoon at the end of the matinee.

Also available for purchase each performance will be Elsa princess crowns and Sven reindeer antlers for $2.