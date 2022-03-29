Mother dies as a result of county crash that also killed family

A woman who was seriously injured in a Fulton County crash that killed her fiance and three children has died, according to the Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Muriel Michael, 28, Wauseon, died Monday, the patrol said in a Tuesday news release.

Her three children and fiance also died as a result of the Saturday night crash on County Road 14 at County Road H.

A 2013 Jeep Wrangler driven by Zane Hull, 21, Delta, was eastbound on County Road H. A 2013 BMW 5 series driven by Michael, was southbound on County Road 14. Hull failed to yield the right of way, and struck Michael, according to authorities.

Two passengers in Michael’s car, Xavier Brown, 25, Wauseon, and Deklin Jankowski, 9, were pronounced dead at the scene. The two additional rear passengers, who were transported by air ambulance to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center, Aurora Michael, 7, and Riggs Brown, 1, died from their injuries on Sunday.

Michael was taken by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital.

Hull was taken by ground ambulance to Fulton County Health Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Not all seatbelts were being used, according to the patrol. Further investigation determined that safety belts and/or child safety seats were in use at the time of the crash by all occupants in both vehicles, with the exception of Xavier Brown, the front right seat passenger of the BMW.

Two of the children were students at Evergreen Elementary, which is offering grief support.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover the family’s burial expenses. As of Tuesday it had already surpassed its goal of $5,000, raising over $43,000. The link is https://gf.me/v/c/lyyj/muriel-and-xavier-and-three-beautiful-babies.