HOSA sponsors blood drive at career center

Four County Career Center’s HOSA Future Health Professionals Chapter recently sponsored the Red Cross Blood Drive at the Career Center. HOSA Officers assisted in registrations, temperature checks, and as donor guides throughout the blood drive where seventy-nine units of blood were collected. Shown at the Red Cross Blood Drive are HOSA Officers and Health Careers students, from left, Megan Morris (Bryan); Phenix Yochum (Hicksville); Alexis Hamilton (Hicksville); Sarai Gutierrez (Evergreen); and Riley Froelich (Fairview). Four County HOSA Advisor Robin Hill, Health Careers instructor, coordinated the event.

