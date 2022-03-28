Brush collection begins soon in Delta

Brush collection in the Village o Delta will begin on the second Monday of April and continue through October on the second Monday of each month.

Brush collection is offered for residents of the village but is limited to brush only from normal property maintenance. There will be no tree removal. Brush produced as a result of lot clearing or use of outside contractors will not be collected by the village.

Branches shall be placed with the cut ends all together and facing the same direction, stacked in piles not to exceed four feet in height. If necessary, the entire length of the boulevard fronting the property may be used. The diameter of any branch shall not exceed six inches. Brush clippings and smaller twigs should be placed in a trash can or a tote box and not placed loosely on the ground.

Branches must be placed in the boulevard prior to 7 a.m. of the date of the scheduled pick up. Brush placed on the boulevard after this time may not be picked up. Brush should not be placed on the boulevard more than 72 hours in advance of the scheduled pick up date.

In the event of a major storm, a special collection of brush may take place.

Branch piles shall be free of all foreign matter including but not limited to grass clippings, flowers, straw, lumber, wire or steel.

Piles of branches found to contain foreign material or stacked improperly will not be collected. Property owners will be notified in writing of the policy violation needing corrected. In most cases, a minimum of 24 hours will be provided to correct the problem.