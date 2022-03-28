WHS speech and debate has successful season

The Wauseon speech and debate team, coached by Dolores Muller and Sydney Shadbolt, recently completed its regular competitive season.

The team was small, but mighty this year with eight members who competed in both the Toledo District of the Ohio Speech and Debate Association and the Western Ohio District of the National Speech and Debate Association. This year’s contests took the team to 10 regular season tournaments, as well as the Toledo District Tournament and the Western Ohio NSDA District Tournament.

Contrasting with last season’s tournaments which were completely virtual, this year’s speech team competed in a combination of in-person and virtual tournaments, continuing their opportunity to cultivate their on-screen skills as well as to further develop their more traditional ones. Wauseon also hosted the Rotary/Indian Invitational at which they welcomed competitors from 10 visiting teams to the Wauseon Elementary/Middle School campus on Dec. 11.

The members of this year’s team repeated last year’s feat when they all qualified for the 2022 OSDA State Tournament held at Wooster High School on March 4 and 5. These included: Joanne Hite in Declamation; Shawn Robinson in Dramatic Interp; the team of Ashton Meraz and Samantha Stein in Duo Interp; Brody Rodriguez and Skyler William also in Duo Interp; Monica Brown in Informative Speaking; and Nicole Stein in Congressional Debate.

On Feb. 18 and 19 seven students traveled to Centerville High School to compete in the WO-NSDA District national qualifier. Of these, Ashton Meraz, Samantha Stein, Brody Rodriguez, Skyler William, and Shawn Robinson progressed to the final round. At the end of the day the Duo team of Meraz and Stein finished as first alternates, along with Rodriguez and William who were second alternates, to the NSDA National Tournament which will be held on June 12-17, in Louisville, Kentucky.

On March 19, Nikki Stein, Ashton Meraz, and Brody Rodriguez competed in the WO-NSDA Congressional Debate District Tournament held at Gahanna Lincoln High School. The trip also included a guided tour of the Ohio Statehouse. As a result of her performances this season Nicole Stein has also qualified to compete on the Western Ohio World Schools Debate team at the NSDA National Tournament this June.

“For a relatively young team, most of whom had never done in-person tournaments until this year, we were very pleased with their performances this season,” said Muller.

Wauseon speech and debate team members at the OSDA State Finals in Wooster, from left, front row — Joanne Hite, Samantha Stein, Brody Rodriguez, Monica Brown; back row — Shawn Robinson, Nicole Stein, Ashton Meraz, and Skyler William. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/03/web1_speech-team-2022.jpg Wauseon speech and debate team members at the OSDA State Finals in Wooster, from left, front row — Joanne Hite, Samantha Stein, Brody Rodriguez, Monica Brown; back row — Shawn Robinson, Nicole Stein, Ashton Meraz, and Skyler William. Photo provided