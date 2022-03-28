Thursday Night Meals returning in Wauseon

Thursday Night Meals are returning in Wauseon. Jerry Smith, the meal coordinator from the Christ United Methodist Church and the Wauseon Lions Club has announced they will resume on April 7.

The format for the meals has been adjusted due to a reduced number of providers from 13 to 8. Therefore, the meals for the most part will be every other week.

Serving will be at Christ United Methodist Church fellowship hall from 5 to 6 p.m. for dine in and take outs only. Entrance will be through the Fulton Street doors only, except for wheelchairs that can enter at the kitchen door from the walkway south of the church.

Smith expressed his thanks to the following organizations for their participation in this community service: Christ United Methodist Church, First Christian Church, St. Caspar’s Catholic Church, Trinity Lutheran Church, Wauseon Fire Department, Wauseon Lions Club, West Clinton Mennonite Church, Troop 8 Boy Scouts, and Church of the Master financial support.

Meals will be held on April 7, April 21, May 5, May 19, June 2, June 16, June 30, July 14, Aug. 11, Aug. 25, Sept. 8, Sept. 22, Oct. 6, Oct. 20, Nov. 3, Nov. 17, Nov. 24, Dec. 8, and Dec. 22.