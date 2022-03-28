Evergreen Board, teachers approve agreement

The Evergreen Board of Education and the district’s teachers have agreed to a new three-year contract.

The negotiated agreement approved by the Board at last week’s meeting and ratified by the Evergreen Education Association includes a 3 percent increase on base salary next school year. It also includes a 2.5% increase in base salary for the 2023-2024 school year and 2% increase on the base salary for the 2024-2025 school year.

The agreement also provides a cap for future insurance premium increases to limit the employer’s share of the cost to provide health, vision, and dental insurance.

Also at the meeting, Superintendent Eric Smola provided an update on locker room expansion and renovation. The first phase of the project is complete. Occupancy permit has been granted and the space is in use.

Work on phase two is underway.

“The exterior walls are completed and the floors have been poured,” Smola said. “Work on the interior walls, HVAC, and electrical is currently underway.”

The tentative completion date for the entire project is June 6.

The district is continuing to explore the possibility of moving fifth grade students to the middle school.

“The goal of a move would be to offer fifth grade students additional learning opportunities in a middle school setting,” said Smola. “I plan to present information regarding the potential move at the April Board meeting and answer any questions.”

If it is decided to make the change, it would not be for the 2022-2023 school year.

Other business

• The Board approved donations, including $1,000 from Fulton County Ohio Means Jobs to the Class of 2023, $500 from the Fulton County Cattle Feeders Association to FFA, and a $100 anonymous donation to the student assistance fund.

• It was reported that the program allowing for free breakfast and lunch for all students would likely not continue next school year.

• A supplemental contract for Dustin Hudik as freshman baseball coach was approved. A previous contract with Trevor Shindorf for the position was rescinded.

• The Board accepted the resignation of science teacher Ken Dymond for retirement, effective May 31. They also accepted the resignation of Megan Ansted, district attendance officer/student outreach, effective, June 30.

• Jim Zoltowski was approved as a seasonal worker to maintain athletic fields and campus grounds as needed during the 2022 mowing season. Compensation is set at $18 per hour at a maximum of 30 hours per week, beginnig March 28.

• The Board approved a service agreement with Mercy Health – St. Vincent Medical Center LLC to provide athletic training services. The three-year agreement begins Aug. 1, 2022 and will cost the district $13,875 annually.

