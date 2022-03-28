Fulton Co. Health Dept. reports just one new COVID case last week

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• There was only one new COVID-19 case reported in Fulton County last week, according to the Fulton County Health Department. The reporting period was March 18-24.

There were 11 cases the previous week.

Last week, there no new hospitalizations and no new deaths in the county.

Fulton County’s case rate per 100,000 people dropped from 45.1 to 16.6 as of Thursday. That is among the lowest in Ohio, at 83rd highest out of 88 counties. The overall case rate in the state is 41.2 per 100,000 people.

Lucas County had a rate of 41.16 out of 100,000, which was up slightly from the previous week. That was the 41st highest in the state. Henry County is 55th at 33.3 and Williams is 57th at 32.7. The highest in the state is Hocking County at 187.5 cases per 100,000, while the lowest is Coshocton County with 10.9.

• Fulton County remained at low in the COVID-19 Community Levels that were introduced recently by the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC does not recommend indoor mask wearing for most individuals in counties at low or medium.

Lucas, Williams, Henry, Defiance and Wood counties and all other counties in Ohio area now also listed as low.

At the low level, CDC recommendations include staying up to date with COVID vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms. At the medium level, it is recommended that those at high risk for severe illness talk to a healthcare provider about whether they need to wear a mask or take other precautions.

COVID-19 Community Levels are a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

County levels can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/.

• Fulton County now has had 10,306 overall reported cases as of Thursday according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 177 deaths reported in the county.

In Lucas County, there have been 99,617 total cases with 1,392 deaths, according to the health department.

Numbers are now reported only on Thursdays.

• With new case numbers dropping in Fulton County, case rates by zip code over the last two weeks are now too low for the state to report. Case counts under five are not displayed to protect the privacy of individuals.

• COVID-19 vaccine is available Mondays at the Fulton County Health Department. The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the last two hours for kids 5-11 years old.

Appointments are preferred.

It is also available at the Rite Aid locations in Archbold, Swanton, and Wauseon, the Swanton Kroger, and Wauseon Walmart.

