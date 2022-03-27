Swanton announces Garfield Ave. traffic restrictions

Residents and other motorists in the West Garfield area of Swanton will now see a major impact from a sewer separation project that began last year.

The contractor for Project 8 & 9 sewer separation recently notified the Village of Swanton of their intent to begin work this week, which is three weeks earlier than originally planned. The work is weather contingent.

Road work will take place in four phases and span until summer 2022.

“The project timeline will be weather contingent as asphalt plants have not opened yet,” said Rosanna Hoelzle, village administrator. “With the earlier start date on road work, the anticipation is work will be complete by early summer, barring any unforeseen issues.”

The first phase will center on West Garfield Avenue, between Browning and Munson roads. The work will include roadway excavation, installation of stone base and concrete curbs.

West Garfield Avenue will be one way traffic, westbound from Elton Parkway to Browning and closed from Browning to Munson. West Garfield will remain two way between Elton’s Parkway and Main Street.

During this phase there will be no parking permitted on West Garfield Avenue, between Browning and Munson roads.

Mail delivery, garbage and recycling, UPS, FedEx, and other deliveries will be able to provide their services but it may take a little longer due to the equipment on Garfield Avenue during this phase.

Village officials said during this phase there will also be temporary inconveniences on Allen Drive, West Street, Sanderson Avenue, and Browning Road.

The project, and the other sewer separations that have taken place in the village, are mandated by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (OEPA) as a way of limiting overflow of sewage into area waterways.

“Village of Swanton officials must be compliant with the Long Term Control Plan and requirements from the OEPA,” said Hoelzle. “This project is most inconvenient due to the location and lack of small collector roads near West Garfield and Mettabrook. Therefore officials understand the extreme inconvenience for many residents. The crews will do what is feasible to assist where they can. We ask for everyone’s patience during this time.”

Phase 2 will include constructions of concrete sidewalk and driveway construction on West Garfield Avenue. Garfield Avenue between Munson and Browning roads will reopen to westbound traffic.

Phase 3 will include Mettabrook Drive roadway excavation and installation of stone base. Mettabrook Drive will be closed during this phase.

Phase 4 will include driveway construction on Mettabrook and the street will reopen.

Complete details and updates on timelines will be posted on the Village’s website throughout the remainder of the project.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/03/SwantonDetour.pdf Village of Swanton graphic This graphic from the Village of Swanton shows construction impacts. A portion of West Garfield Avenue in Swanton will be closed during roadwork following a sewer separation. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/03/web1_garfield.jpg This graphic from the Village of Swanton shows construction impacts. A portion of West Garfield Avenue in Swanton will be closed during roadwork following a sewer separation. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest