H2Ohio project slated for Goll Woods in Archbold

As a part of Governor Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Natural Areas and Preserves has acquired approximately 15 acres of land adjacent to the existing Goll Woods State Nature Preserve in Archbold for the development of the new Goll Woods Wetland Extension. Once complete, the extension will consist of wetland areas that filter phosphorus and nitrogen from the water before it enters the Tiffin River and flows into Lake Erie.

“Wetlands are a critical component to our H2Ohio initiative because they remove nutrients that would otherwise pollute our water and contribute to algal blooms,” said Governor DeWine. “H2Ohio’s new Goll Woods wetland area will contribute to cleaner water for our state and increase our efforts to protect Ohio’s natural resources.”

This new acreage, which will include new pollinator plant vegetation, will bring the preserve to 336 acres, making it the largest state nature preserve in northwest Ohio. Construction is expected to begin later this year with completion by March of 2023.

“This project not only works toward better water quality for Ohioans, but it also adds to a place people already know and love,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “The wetland will be a beautiful and welcomed addition to a preserve that is home to 400-year-old trees, a gorgeous spring wildflower display, and miles of hiking trails.”

Goll Woods State Nature Preserve exemplifies the “Great Black Swamp” forest and is considered the least disturbed woodland known to remain in northwestern Ohio. The preserve features significant woodland bird habitat among some of the largest remaining trees in the state including white oak, cottonwood, burr oak, and chinquapin oak.