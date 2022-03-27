Four County Superintendent Tim Meister to retire

As part of the regular meeting of the Four County Career Center Board of Education Thursday night, the retirement of Superintendent Tim Meister was accepted.

Meister’s last day will be Dec. 31, 2022. He was hired as the superintendent in 2012.

“It has been a blessing to serve as the superintendent of Four County Career Center. We have an incredibly talented staff that makes it a joy to come to work each day,” said Meister. “Four County is one of the most important pieces to economic success in our area. It has been a privilege to serve as the superintendent.”

Four County will begin a search for a new superintendent immediately. “The biggest reason for announcing my retirement this early is to allow the board to find the absolute best replacement and allow ample time for a transition period,” said Meister.

Meister is a 1985 graduate of Liberty Center High School. He obtained his bachelor’s degree from Defiance College, and his master’s degree from Bowling Green State University. His career has included stops at Stryker Local Schools, Worthington City Schools, Bryan City Schools and Archbold Local Schools. He and his wife, Karen, reside in Bryan.