Two killed in Wauseon area crash

A man and a child were killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night near Wauseon.

The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash that occurred at the intersection on County Road 14 at County Road H. The crash occurred at 11:48 p.m.

A 2013 Jeep Wrangler driven by Zane Hull, 21, Delta, was eastbound on County Road H. A 2013 BMW 5 series driven by Muriel Michael, 28, Wauseon, was southbound on County Road 14. Hull failed to yield the right of way, and struck Michael, according to the Highway Patrol.

Two passengers in Michael’s car, Xavier Brown, 25, Wauseon, and a child who was not identified, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Michael was taken by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital with serious injuries. Two children from Michael’s vehicle were taken by air ambulance to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo for serious injuries.

Hull was taken by ground ambulance to Fulton County Health Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Not all seat belts were being used, according to the Patrol.

The Patrol was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Morenci, Michigan Fire Department and Wauseon Fire Department.