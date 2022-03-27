Career Fair event preps EHS students for ‘life after high school’

A beneficial opportunity was provided for Evergreen upperclassmen and members of the community as the school district partnered with OhioMeansJobs/Fulton County and the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation to host a Career Fair last Wednesday.

Approximately 30 potential employers were present at the event. Positions available ranged anywhere from manufacturing jobs to medical, plus many more.

“It’s a wide range that’s gonna hopefully spark the interest of all of our students,” said Evergreen Assistant Superintendent Dolores Swineford ahead of the event.

The Career Fair for Evergreen’s junior and senior students took place during the school day Wednesday, March 23 from 12:30-3 p.m. It was then opened up to the public from 3-5 p.m.

Prior to the event, Carla Hinkle from OhioMeansJobs/Fulton County provided juniors and seniors guidance on resume writing and interviewing skills during English classes. After completing their resumes, the students were provided with multiple copies ready to distribute to employer participants during the career fair.

In addition to going through mock interviews and being given feedback as to how they did, students were actually able to obtain employment during the event.

They were broken up into four groups that experienced the mock interview process, as well as heard presentations by a representative from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, from a panel of recent Evergreen High School graduates, and by OhioMeansJobs/Fulton County.

The general theme of the day for the students was to prepare them for life after high school and situations they may face.

Students had a mixed reaction leading up to the event, according to Swineford. One reason for that, she said, was that some of the students already had employment.

Nevertheless, even if not all were enthused to go through the process, Swineford feels it will be beneficial to everyone.

“I’ll be honest with you, in thinking back when we were this age as well, you think right then and there the job you have in high school is gonna be your lifetime job. So you’re dealing with some of that. I think this is a great opportunity to see what is out there beyond high school,” she said.

“I am extremely excited about it for two main reasons,” added Swineford of the career fair. “First of all, it’s a great opportunity for our students. It really shows them what is available after high school — after graduation. Even what potential careers are available, because we are gonna have some medical professions here as well.

“It also provides them the experience of interviewing. I always believed, the more opportunity you have to practice, the more confidence you build.”

Her second reason for excitment centered around what the event could bring to community members.

“I really think about our community,” Swineford said. “With us being a rural district, our school is the hub of the community. And this is a great opportunity to provide employers that are local to the region as well, opportunities for community members here to come in and interview for jobs that are available. I consider it a win for the community.”

In conclusion, Swineford was very grateful for all the help she received in organizing the career fair.

“I appreciate the collaboration that we have had with Cara Leininger at the Fulton County OhioMeansJobs and Matt Gilroy from the Fulton County Economic Development (Corporation). They have really been supportive and integral parts in making this possible for our students and community,” the Evergreen assistant superintendent said.

Carl Stotz, right, interviews with Lynae Waidelich of Sauder Woodworking during the Career Fair event for Evergreen juniors and seniors held Wednesday, March 23 in the high school gymnasium. The job fair was opened up to the public in the afternoon that day. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/03/web1_Stotz-interviews-with-Sauder.jpg Carl Stotz, right, interviews with Lynae Waidelich of Sauder Woodworking during the Career Fair event for Evergreen juniors and seniors held Wednesday, March 23 in the high school gymnasium. The job fair was opened up to the public in the afternoon that day. Photos by Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest One of the groups listening to speakers from the panel of recent Evergreen High School graduates as part of the Career Fair opportunity at Evergreen Wednesday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/03/web1_Students-listening.jpg One of the groups listening to speakers from the panel of recent Evergreen High School graduates as part of the Career Fair opportunity at Evergreen Wednesday. Photos by Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Major Matt Smithmyer of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office gives a presentation to the students on social media and the workplace. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/03/web1_Smithmyer-presentation.jpg Major Matt Smithmyer of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office gives a presentation to the students on social media and the workplace. Photos by Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Evergreen graduate Colleen Planson, a closing specialist at Farm Credit Mid America, answers a question during one of the alumni panel sessions on Wednesday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/03/web1_EHS-alumni_Planson.jpg Evergreen graduate Colleen Planson, a closing specialist at Farm Credit Mid America, answers a question during one of the alumni panel sessions on Wednesday. Photos by Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder [email protected]

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.